Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain return from Maldives, make a joint appearance at airport. See pics



Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have returned from their Maldives vacation and were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The couple celebrated Tara’s birthday at the tourist hotspot together.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 18:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. (Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria has finally returned to India from her birthday trip to Maldives with boyfriend Aadar Jain. The two were spotted in casuals, complete with face shields and masks, as they arrived at the Mumbai airport.

The two had shared solo pictures of themselves from their Maldives vacation on Instagram. While none of the pictures showed them in one frame, their similar pictures were posted from the same locations around the same time.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tara celebrated her 25th birthday in Maldives and had treated her fans with a stunning picture of herself in a red bikini. Aadar had shared a couple throwback picture on the occasion and written, “Happy 25th Principessa.” Tara replied in the comments section, “Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!”

 



Tara and Aadar had confirmed their relationship on Aadar’s birthday in August this year. Tara had shared a picture with him and written, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person.” Reacting to Tara’s post, Aadar had written: “I love you.”

Tara will now star opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. The second instalment of the franchise will be helmed by Ahmed Khan, who earlier directed Tiger in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Tara had shared the news in a post on social media, saying that she is excited to work with producer Sajid Nadiadwala again. “Reunited with my favourites! Thank you Sajid sir for believing in me.. Heropanti 2, here we go. So amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my NGEfamily,” she wrote on Instagram.

Tara is also working on the Hindi remake of Telugu feature RX 100. It is being directed by Milan Luthria and marks acting debut of Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty.

