Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain twin in white beachwear as they soak the winter sun in Maldives. See pics

Tara Sutaria and boyfriend Aadar Jain have flown to the Maldives for a serene vacation and have been sharing updates for their fans. Tara, who rang her 25th birthday at the scenic location in the company of her boyfriend Aadar Jain, continues to keep her fans updated with her regular solo pictures. The two have been sharing similar solo pictures from the same location, dropping enough hints to call it a joint trip. The couple have now shared pictures of them, twinning in white.

Tara began her day by sharing a sunlit selfie in a white bikini on Instagram and captioned it, “The sweetness of doing nothing.” Aadar also shared a solo photo of himself around the same time and can be seen in a white shirt while enjoying a sunny day on the beach. “Days like this,” he captioned the picture.

Tara marked her 25th birthday by treating fans to a red hot picture of herself posing with the backdrop of the blue ocean. She posed in style in a red bikini and captioned the picture, “Beach/Birthday Baby.” Aadar also shared a similar picture in swimming shorts from the same location.

During the day, he shared a special picture with her on Instagram and wrote, “Happy 25th Principessa.” But it was Tara’s comment to the post that caught the attention of her fans. She replied in the comments section, “Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!”

The two had confirmed their relationship on Aadar’s birthday in August. Tara had shared a birthday post for Aadar on August 5 and had captioned it, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person.” Reacting to Tara’s post, Aadar had written: “I love you.”

Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will now be seen opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in the Hindi remake of Telugu film RX100.

