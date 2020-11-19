Sections
Home / Bollywood / Tara Sutaria celebrates 25th birthday with red hot picture from Maldives vacation. See here

Tara Sutaria celebrates 25th birthday with red hot picture from Maldives vacation. See here

Tara Sutaria has shared a new picture from the Maldives, where she is vacationing with her boyfriend Aadar Jain. The actor is on her birthday trip.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tara Sutaria sizzles in a red bikini in the Maldives.

Tara Sutaria seems to have had an amazing birthday in the Maldives. The Marjaavaan actor has shared a picture o herself, wearing a red bikini.

Tara captioned the picture, “Beach/Birthday Baby.” She is seen striking a mesmerising pose on the edge of a resting cot, dressed in a red bikini with her white shrug flowing in the wind.

Tara is currently on a birthday trip in the Maldives with boyfriend Aadar Jain. He also shared a similar picture of himself from the same location. He also shared a special birthday post for Tara along with a throwback picture. He wrote, “Happy 25th Principessa,” to which Tara replied in the comments section, “Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!”

 



 

While the two didn’t share a picture together from Maldives, their individual Instagram Stories gave several glimpses into their vacation. Aadar had, however, shared a picture which showed a woman chilling in the pool, without revealing her face.

The couple had confirmed their relationship on Aadar’s birthday in August this year. Tara had shared a special post for Aadar on his birthday on August 5. “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person,” she’d written. Reacting to Tara’s post, Aadar wrote: “I love you.” Tara’s twin sister had also shared a loved-up picture with Aadar and Tara on his birthday.

Tara and Aadar are regularly spotted at family gatherings and parties. On being asked about her linkup with Aadar, the actor had told Mumbai Mirror during one of her film promotions in November last year, “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company.”

Also read: Tara Sutaria jets off to Maldivian ‘paradise’ with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. See pics

Tara will now be seen in the Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu film RX 100. It will mark the acting debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in Bollywood.

