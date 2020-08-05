Tara Sutaria confirms relationship with Aadar Jain in her romantic post on his birthday, says ‘I love you’. See pic

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have confessed their love for each other on Instagram.

Actor Tara Sutaria has shared a sweet wish for rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain, son of Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt Reema Jain. The two have been rumoured to be dating for over a year. While Tara fuelled the fire further with the romantic post, Aadar’s reaction to the post confirmed the two are indeed, in love.

Sharing a picture of the two of them twinning in white party wear, she wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.” Aadar reacted to the post, “I love you” with a heart emoji. Tara also replied to his comment with, “I love you” with a heart emoji.

Aadar’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a heart emoji in reaction to Tara’s post.

Tara’s sister Pia Sutaria is also friends with Aadar and shared an adorable birthday wish for him along with a candid picture. Sharing the picture which shows Aadar sandwiched between Tara and Pia, she wrote, “It’s a Sutaria Sandwich!!! Happy birthday to this absolute star.”

Tara and Aadar are often spotted together at parties and events. On being asked about the same, the Marjaavaan actor had told Mumbai Mirror during the promotions of the film in November last year, “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company.”

She added, “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends.”

Tara made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2 last year. it was followed by Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the same year. She also featured with Sidarth in a music video titled Masakali 2.0. The actor is currently working on her the remake of Telugu film RX 100, opposite Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty.

