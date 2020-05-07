Tara Sutaria says ‘being on a diet is not an option’ at her home, shares pic of food she’s cooked and baked during quarantine

Tara Sutaria shared a picture of all the dishes she has made through the lockdown.

Actor Tara Sutaria is quite a departure from the rest of the Bollywood celebrities if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by. The actor says she has been cooking and baking through the lockdown and how dieting is clearly not an option at their home.

Sharing a picture, she wrote: “Some of my fav things to cook/bake in quarantine (and out) (As you can see, being on a diet is not an option in our house).” The collage shows a cake, a waffle, a chicken dish, possibly a plate of biryani and other dishes. Actor Sikander Kher asked Tara to post videos as well. He wrote: “You have to do a vid Tara Taria”.

Clearly many of her fans were impressed at her culinary skills. One fan wrote “It’s like a bake gourmet meal” while another wrot “Mujhe bhi Khana h (I also want to eat)”.

Tara’s latest Instagram post.

Many celebrities, both Bollywood and TV stars, have been putting their cooking skills on display, posting pictures and videos from the kitchen. Names include Malaika Arora, Divyanka Tripathi, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Diljit Dosanjh, Katrina Kaif, and Chiranjeevi among many others.

Many stars have also been sharing their workout videos including names such as Shilpa Shetty, Milind Soman, Gul Panag, Mandira Bedi and many others.

Tara hasn’t been very active on social media through the pandemic lockdown. She has, however, posted pictures of herself from various ad and photo shoots in the past. Sharing one, she had written: “Throwback to a sunny afternoon shoot with @pondsindia in Chennai.” At another time she had written: “An afternoon spent taking photographs and listening to the greats.. Louis and Ella! Many moons ago. I love my job @rohanshrestha.”

Tara made her Bollywood debut with the moderate hit Student of the Year 2 and later followed it up with more successful Marjaavaan. She recently appeared in a music video with Sidharth Malhotra in what can be dubbed a re-iamgined version of old AR Rahman hit Masakkali, which was panned for its mediocre content.

