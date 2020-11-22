Tara Sutaria shares a gorgeous pic from recent Maldives holiday, boyfriend Aadar Jain reacts

Actor Tara Sutaria shared a stunning picture from her from recent Maldives holiday. The actor was holidaying in the island nation with her boyfriend Aadar Jain.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Tara simply added a sun emoji in the caption. It was Aadar who reacted with admiration and wrote: “Legsss” in the comments section. Deanne Pandey, aunt of actor Ananya Panday, wrote: “Stunning.” Expressing his admiration was also celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani who wrote: “Fab.” In the picture, Tara sits daintily in a leopard printed monokini with her long legs stealing the show.

Many of her fans also wrote in to express their admiration. While one user said “nice”, another said: “You are perfect.”One user joked: “She is behind global warming.” Many others said “stunner” and “OMG”.

Tara was in Maldives to ring in her birthday on November 19. She had shared another stunning picture of hers in a bikini, standing at the edge of a wooden platform, opening into the sea and had written: “Beach/Birthday Baby.” She turned 25. Aadar had shared a picture with her and had written: “Happy 25th Principessa.”

There have been regular murmurs about their relationship. However, on August 5, on Aadar’s birthday last year, she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of them together:“Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person.” Reacting to Tara’s post, Aadar replied: “I love you.”

In fact, Aadar’s family has also blessed the couple. Aadar’s mother Rima Jain, daughter of late Raj Kapoor, had told Mumbai Mirror: “We love anybody our son loves.” She, had however, made it clear that no wedding is planned as of now. Asked about a wedding anytime soon, Rima told the daily, “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work.”

Tara made her acting debut in 2019 with Student Of the Year 2, which was a hit. She later starred in Marjaavaan, which was also a hit.

