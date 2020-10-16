Tara Sutaria: Things work in Bollywood at a very rapid pace, there’s no downtime

With just two films to her credit so far, actor Tara Sutaria says she is “still new” in Bollywood and learning the ropes of the job. Having started off in showbiz at a very young age, she has dabbled in television before this.

Asked how different has the experience been in films so far and she says, “It’s a place that’s very different from any other industry, in the sense that things work at a very rapid pace here. People work constantly, there’s no downtime. When you are on a film, everything you do, you breathe and sleep that film. That’s a great way to work, and it’s all consuming.”

Sutaria goes on to add that she has got to learn a lot about herself by working with different people, and there are times when new things come your way.

“As actors, we’re lucky we get to play so many characters in our careers, so it’s a constant state of learning and fun. There’s a certain sense of madness and that’s what the job is all about, spontaneity and creating something new every single day. Very few jobs will give you that luxury. I do feel at home, in my own space in the industry. There are so many new experiences every day, things do take you by surprise,” explains the actor who made her film debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019).

And certainly, the Covid-19 crisis certainly led to an unprecedented situation like the movie theatres shutting down and work coming to a full stop.

When asked about how have the last few months been for her, the 24-year-old shares, “I got back to the things I used to do before I started acting... So there was sketching, painting and watching a lot of documentaries on different artistes across the globe. I’ve also been getting back to my singing, music and dance. My twin sister has been training me. I’ve also begun prep for singing in my next film.”

Sutaria has two biggies lined up — the sequel to Ek Villain, and the RX100 Hindi remake. A lot of actors have stepped out and resumed work, and quite a few also caught the virus. Is the actor open to resuming work just as of now, or she has her apprehensions?

Admitting that she is dying to get back to work, Sutaria says, “I think for all, we’ve enjoyed our time at home, but now we’re raring to go. I do know that there are many cases and it’s still very scary. I live with my family, so to come back after shooting, I’d be apprehensive about it. But, of course, I’ll isolate myself, and be as safe as possible for everyone around me. I know so many friends in the industry who have begun shooting, and I’m happy for them. I can’t wait to get back to it. I want to take it as it comes.”

