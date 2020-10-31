Tarun Arora aka Anshuman from Jab We Met: I took some wrong decisions in my career, but I don’t feel shy about it

Having done a film like Jab We Met (2007) and also gained popularity, it’s natural for any actor to continue working in Bollywood as life would be easy. But Tarun Arora, who played Kareera Kapoor Khan’s boyfriend, Anshuman, in the film, didn’t continue in Hindi films after that, and left for Bangalore. However, he did dabble with Telugu and Tamil films.

Now, set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Laxmii, he tells us what happened in these 13 years.

“I took a break, and I know what people will say. You’ve to understand I had come up as a model, then stepped into acting. When I came here, I realised that in acting you’ve to make stronger decisions, and know what kind of films you want to do,” he recounts.

The 41-year-old doesn’t shy away from confessing that he made some bad professional choices, too.

“By the time I realised that, I had taken some wrong decisions. Today, when I step back, they were some great experiences, I learned this acting thing. Nothing is wrong, everything is good, it’s all about timing,” he says.

Prod him more about these choices he’s referring to and Arora says he was too young, and signed some films before Jab We Met, which didn’t help his career.

“Like Ghutan for Ramsay Brothers, and Hawas (2004). I don’t feel shy about it, these films taught me. You’ve to do bad to know what’s good, and vice versa. After modelling and music videos, I had got into acting, that’s when you realise there’s a future in this. Everyone doesn’t get it easy, some get it the hard way, I took the latter. Those films didn’t get a proper release, I kind of got saved, and after Jab We Met, everything got kind of underground,” he elaborates.

In Bangalore, the actor took up hospitality and did theatre. Laxmii happened for him because he had starred in Kanchana 3, directed by Raghava Lawrence, who’s also helming the former.

The fact that such a big film, his comeback, is releasing not in theatres but on an OTT platform must have been disheartening.

Arora says, “After these years, I expected myself to be on the big screen. It’s disheartening, we couldn’t get to watch it with full effect in a theatre, it was designed for that. One thing OTT has is huge viewership, and I’m happy people will watch me after a long time. I’ve nothing to lose.”

