Teacher’s Day 2020: From Aamir Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, these teachers will forever stay in our hearts

A great teacher can mend even a broken soul. The bond between a student and teacher is among the most precious relationships in this world. They guide us, lift us up when even we don’t believe in our worth and show us that anything is possible.

This Teacher’s Day, we are bringing you the five most iconic teachers in Hindi cinema who gave us valuable life lessons and a films that we will cherish for years to come.

Hichki (2018)

A desi adaptation of Brad Cohen’s autobiography, Front of the Class, the film follows a teacher (played Rani Mukerji) with Tourette syndrome who lands a job in an elite school. It shows her journey of how she turns her weakness into her biggest strength. At first, Rani’s students are unwilling to accept her and other students who belong to the economically weaker section of the society. But she makes it her job not just to teach them from textbooks but also from her heart. She makes empathetic, confident students out of them through her dedication and never-say-die spirit.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

This Aamir Khan movie is one big tearjerker. The film, directed by Aamir, follows the story of one Ishaan Awasthi. This young boy is the class clown and nothing but trouble for his parents. He is also dyslexic, which makes school nothing short of hell for him, When no one understands him and his challenges, Aamir enters his life as an art teacher and turns it completely around. He gives him self confidence, and a reason to smile again.

Mohabbatein (2000)

This Shah Rukh Khan-starrer showed how learning to live life with love is the most important lesson of all. Shah Rukh played a music teacher who applies for job at a boarding school run by Amitabh Bachchan, with discipline as its cornerstone. He teaches his students to fall in love, take risks and follow their hearts, even if it means breaking a few rules. With him, not only his students but even the cold-hearted principal learns to truly appreciate the need for love and friendship.

Super 30 (2019)

Hrithik Roshan had the role of a lifetime in this Anand Kumar biopic. It shows the real-life story of Anand, a mathematician who quit his job in a top coaching centre to teach underprivileged children. It shows him go through all the hardships to teach his students, enabling them to bag a seat at the coveted IITs.

Black (2005)

Loosely based on Helen Keller’s life and struggle, Black follows a teacher played by Amitabh Bachchan helping a visually and speech impaired girl (essayed by Rani Mukerji) explore her potential. Later in the film, the teacher develops Alzheimer’s disease and it’s his students who decides to be by his side in his twilight years. The film shows how a teacher shapes the life of a girl when even her family had given up on her.