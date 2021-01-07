Sections
Television is not a dead medium: Rithvik Dhanjani

Though the digital space is booming, Rithvik Dhanjani feels that the small screen is not losing its charm as it has an unmatched reach

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:28 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Rithvik Dhanjani is currently shooting for a web series.

In times when Bollywood and television actors are moving towards the emerging digital space, actor and anchor Rithvik Dhanjani feels that TV has not lost its charm.

“I agree, in recent times, a lot of actors are raving about web series because digital medium has opened so many possibilities of storytelling. Yet, while people might feel so, television is not a dead medium. In fact, on the contrary, TV still reaches to the maximum number of people in the nation, even in the remotest of areas, where people don’t have smart phones. I don’t think films or webseries have that kind of reach yet,” says Dhanjani, who is currently shooting for a web series. The Pavitra Rishta actor had gained popularity with his debut TV show and hasn’t been a part of a daily drama on television for quite some time now.

 

Talking about the kind of work, he’d want to do on television, he shares, “Once stories which are in tandem with the way our society functions in real time and shows depict more real and relatable characters, then why not? As actors, want to be a part of script, show or film only because we love the story that’s being told. I think, change is inevitable. The way stories are being told on television will eventually change; and they are already changing. Makers are catching up with various storytelling tools and we’re already seeing a gradual shift in the way the daily soaps are made now. Television is fast adapting & once we have more interesting & path breaking stories, you’ll see bigger names moving back to television.”

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

