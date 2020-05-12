Tere Bina: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez romance in remote corners of his Panvel farmhouse. Watch

Salman Khan released the music video for his latest original track, Tere Bina, on his YouTube channel on Tuesday. The video was produced in its entirety during the coronavirus lockdown by Salman and a small team at his Panvel farmhouse.

The video features Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez, who is also quarantining with him at the farmhouse, romancing in nature. There are shots of them riding horses and a bike, and cuddling in the sunset and inside a bedroom. Salman and Jacqueline also go on long drives, take dips in the pool, and experiment with painting. The video ends with Salman waking up, as if from a dream, and seeing a little girl in place of Jacqueline; perhaps their daughter.

The song has been composed by Ajay Bhatia, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and vocals by Salman. Loveyatri director Abhiraj Minawala has been credited as Salman’s associate director on the music video.

Tere Bina, shot over four days, is his “cheapest production” till date, Salman had previously told actor Waluscha De Souza in a mock interview. Waluscha is also quarantining with the actor at his farmhouse. “Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time,” he said. Salman added that has learnt a lot while shooting during the lockdown. “It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hair stylist,” he said. However, it was not easy to edit the track. “Things were slow. Everyone’s using wifi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser,” Salman shared.

Jacqueline in an interview to The Times of India had said that besides Salman, who also directed the video, and herself, only one other person was involved in its making. She said that she was made in charge of the lighting.

Before Tere Bina, Salman had released another DIY music video, Pyaar Karona, shot and produced from his farmhouse.

