‘Test of faith’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares new pic of actor at Kedarnath, prays for justice as she awaits CBI verdict

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a new picture of the late actor, and has repeated her new mantra: ‘All eyes on CBI’. She had posted a similar message over the weekend, shortly after the AIIMS forensic team tasked with re-evaluating Sushant’s post-mortem had concluded that the actor died by suicide, and wasn’t murdered.

Sharing a picture of the actor posing meditatively at Kedarnath, she wrote, “Har Har Mahadev! We believe in you God! #AllEyesOnCBI.” Using the same hashtag, Shweta had posted on Sunday, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out.”

On Saturday, a panel of AIIMS doctors termed Sushant’s death ‘a case of hanging and death by suicide’. In a report submitted to the CBI on September 29, the six-member team of forensic doctors said that there were ‘no injuries on the body other than of hanging’ nor was ‘presence of any seductive material’ detected, dismissing claims of strangulation and poisoning.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant’s family has called the report “inconclusive” since the team relied on photographs. “AIIMS report is not conclusive and CBI in its charge sheet can still file a case of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput death case,” he said. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. His family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea is currently in jail, on drugs-related charges pertaining to the case.

Vikas Singh had previously claimed that an AIIMS doctor had told him that the ligature marks on Sushant’s neck were consistent with strangulation. “AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant’s death was by strangulation,” he had said in a press conference.

Others, including Sushant’s friend Ssandip Singh and justice crusader Shekhar Suman have both said that they will await the CBI’s report on the case.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

