Thalaivi: Arvind Swami looks perfect as MGR in J Jayalalithaa biopic starring Kangana Ranaut, see pics

The makers of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi have unveiled new pics for Arvind Swami’s look as actor-turned-politician Dr MG Ramachandran on Thursday. The photos came out on the death anniversary of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, fondly called MGR.

Arvind Swamy as MGR.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is based on the life of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, with Kangana essaying the titular role in the film. Popularly known as Puratchi Thalaivar and Makkal Thilagam, MGR played a very important role in the life and career of Jayalalithaa.

Arvind’s first look from the film was revealed in January this year.

Creative producer of the film Brinda Prasad said in a statement, “MGR has been one of the most widely respected and loved figure amongst the people of Tamil Nadu. We as the makers had to be extremely cautious about the presentation of a personality who is so great in stature. We have made a conscious effort to not just ace the look but also emulate the characteristics of the legendary hero and Arvind Swami has been the apt choice for the role.”

Producer Shaailesh R Singh added, “It was overwhelming to witness the warm response to the earlier looks of the film, whether for Kangana’s portrayal as Jayalalithaa or our first look of MGR by Arvind Swami. With every accolade, our responsibility to deliver better and live up to the expectations has been increasing and when we decided to present the look of Arvind Swami as MGR in his later stage as a politician, we have been extremely diligent about the details. We hope the audience continues to shower their love on the film and accept our attempt of tribute to the legends of South Indian cinema as well as politics.”

Thalaivi has music by GV Prakash Kumar while Bjarangi Bhaijhaan fame writer Vijayendra Prasad has been roped in to oversee the writing process.

