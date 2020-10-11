Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut shoots for political phase of J Jayalalithaa’s career, shares new pics. See here

Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut shoots for political phase of J Jayalalithaa’s career, shares new pics. See here

Kangana Ranaut has shared new pictures from the sets of her much-anticipated film, Thalaivi. She plays the role of late actor-turned politician J Jayalalithaa in the film. See the pictures here.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 10:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut resumed the shooting of her film Thalaivi this month, and has now shared pictures from the shoot. The actor has posted two pictures of herself, in character as the late politician J Jayalalithaa.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh #alvijay.”

 

The actor seems to be shooting for the political phase of Jayalalithaa’s career. While the first black-and-white picture shows her in a sari with her hair neatly tied in a plait, the second picture is from behind-the-scenes of a Parliament or Vidhan Sabha session and shows Kangana in the same look and costume, but with a mask for protection. The actor also shared a similar black-and-white picture of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister to point out the resemblance between the two.

Last week, Kangana had shared some photographs of her talking to director AL Vijay on the sets of Thalavi. She wrote on Twitter, “Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma blows kisses at Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK IPL match, Twitter wants everyone to credit her for his form: ‘It’s logic’

Thalaivi has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020, but could not as cinema halls were kept closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme at 11am
Oct 11, 2020 10:41 IST
MGNREGS to expand further; for second time this year
Oct 11, 2020 10:42 IST
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
Oct 11, 2020 09:16 IST
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
Oct 11, 2020 09:42 IST

latest news

Scientists question China’s ability to produce enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for export
Oct 11, 2020 10:51 IST
‘Indonesia has strongest capacity for vaccine production in SE Asia’: China
Oct 11, 2020 10:47 IST
Gulshan has snarky response to Deverakonda’s pro-dictatorship comments
Oct 11, 2020 10:44 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Oct 11, 2020 10:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.