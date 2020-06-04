‘Thank you for those smiles’: Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar lead Bollywood in remembering Basu Chatterjee

Filmmaker and screenplay writer Basu Chatterjee, who is remembered for Rajnigandha and Chitchor, died in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 90 and the cause of his death is cited as age-related ailments.

The Bollywood fraternity came together on social media to mourn his demise. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a tweet, “Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did ‘MANZIL’ with him .. a sad loss .. .. in these climes often remembered for ‘rim jhim gire saawan’.”

Shabana Azmi called him a prolific filmmaker whom she worked with thrice. “Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP,” she wrote.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar remembered how his first job as an assistant director was with Basu. “My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace,” he wrote.

Divya Dutta was shocked at the news. “O god!! RIP #basuchatterji.. Thankyou for those smiles and amazingly feel good films.. and the simplicity..Thankyou for adding the #khattameetha flavour to movies! You will be missed dada,” she tweeted.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta remembered his films. “Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Baaton Baaton Mein, Khatta Meetha, Chitchor, Swami, Saara Akash, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Shaukeen, Rajni... What a legacy. What a filmmaker. Basu Chaterjee RIP,” he wrote.

Basu’s last rites will be performed at the Santacruz Crematorium at 2 pm on Thursday. His demise was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is also the president of Indian Film and TV Directors Association.

“I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjeeji. It’s agreat loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee,” tweeted Pandit.

Basu was a pioneer of the 70’s middle-of-the-road cinema that was a precursor of what is known content-driven multiplex fare today. Along with Hrishikesh Mukherjee, he ushered the small-to medium-budget entertainers of the era that highlighted the everyday stories of common people.

