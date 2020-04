‘Thank you for your legacy’: Irrfan Khan honoured by Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan attends the National Film Awards ceremony where he was presented the Best Actor award for 2012, (AP)

Several Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Vicky Kaushal mourned actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed grief over Irrfan's demise by penning down an Instagram post. In the condolence post, the actor expressed that he wished to work with Irrfan and appreciate his work in person but couldn't do so.

"Irrfan bhai, aapko kareeb se janne ka mauka mujhe kabhi nahi mila. Socha tha ki ek prashansak ke taur pe aapke saath waqt bitaaunga, ek aadh film karunga," said Khurrana in the post. The 35-year-old actor also thanked Irrfan for the legacy of great acting that he left behind. "Kisi shoot ki location pe, pedh ke neechey chai pe zindagi k path sikunga. Yeh sab khwaahishein chali gayi hain aapke saath. Boht kuchh le gaye ho aur both kuchh de gaye ho. Is viraasat ke liye shukriya," he further said.

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal posted a still from Irrfan Khan's last picture Angrezi Medium and paid homage to his "favourite actor."

"My favourite actor, a gem of a human being... Irrfan Sir, you will be missed and loved forever. We deserved you a lot more. May your soul rest in peace. My prayers and deepest condolences to the family," Kaushal wrote in the caption.

Actor Varun Dhawan also took to Instagram to condole Irrfan’s demise and posted a picture of him with Irrfan from a Filmfare Award ceremony. In the caption of the post, he went on to highlight how he loved watching each of the films by the departed actor. "I loved watching every film of his. Whenever I interacted with him he always told me to be kind to people. His passion and love for acting was next to spirituality. Thank u irrfan sir. RIP #irrfankhan Saab," wrote Dhawan.

Posting a picture of the late actor, Kartik Aaryan also shared an experience where he had to recreate a scene from Irrfan's Maqbool but was he failed to do it."My first ever acting was in a workshop for my first film where all I had to do was try to recreate a scene of Irrfan sir from Maqbool. And I failed. I keep trying that scene often. And I fail. First face that comes to mind when we think Actor," he wrote in the caption.

Irrfan battled had been battling a rare cancer since 2018 which was cured before he started shooting for his last film Angrezi Medium. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox, Life of Pi, and Paan Singh Tomar to his credit.

