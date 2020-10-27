Sections
Thappad actor Geetika Vidya: I refuse to get typecast in Bollywood

Geetika Vidya, who won plaudits for her role in Soni (2018) and Thappad, says life and career have both been very good for her after the two films.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:09 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Geetika Vidya will be seen in Unfair and Lovely.

More often than not, typecasting is a fear that every actor has when making a career in Bollywood, after all many have complained how stereotyping is real in the industry. For Geetika Vidya, too, it was not an easy decision to make when she agreed to play a maid in Thappad, which recently re-released in theatres.

“I am someone who needs to read the entire script to be assured of the dignity given to my character. Anubhav (Sinha) very gracefully and sincerely agreed to the same in our first meeting at his office. It isn’t actually playing a maid that matters , it is what the director’s gaze has in it for the maid that matters,” shares Vidya. 

The actor further says, “Based on my imaginative mind, optimistic perception and the parts offered to me till August 2020 I refuse to get typecast in Bollywood.”

Vidya, who won plaudits for her role in Soni (2018), says life and career have both been very good for her after the two films and she is also set to star in Unfair & Lovely along with Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz.

“I received a couple of good scripts that I am being expected to shoulder. I am getting calls for shortlisted auditions, being appreciated by the casting people while I prepare my next audition , being told by the likes of Anurag (Kashyap) and Vishal (Bhardwaj) in person that they admired my work in Soni , reading a tweet by Manoj Bajpayee mentioning me in one his Twitter- interviews, being identified in Bombay malls or the beach. My co-actors are also making me feel valued because they say they have seen Soni,” she explains.

Vidya is content with her career trajectory so far despite a slight break because of the pandemic and admits , “Yes, very much so! All the colourful characters have brought delight of various sorts for me . Glad that many have been watching something that I thoroughly enjoyed creating .I call them win-win situations.”

