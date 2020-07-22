Thappad director Anubhav Sinha says he has had enough, ‘resigns’ from Bollywood

Director Anubhav Sinha has tweeted that he has had ‘enough’ and is ‘resigning’ from Bollywood. The Thappad director’s announcement was followed y similar tweets by Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta.

He wrote: “ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f*** that means.” Expanding on the very definition of the word, Sudhir tweeted: “What’s Bollywood?I came 2be partof Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray ,Raj Kapoor,Guru Dutt,Ritwick Ghatak,Bimal Roy,Mrinal Sen , Hrishikesh Mukherjee,KAsif,Vijay Anand ,Javed Akhtar,Tapan Sinha, Gulzar ,Shekhar Kapur,Ketan Mehta , Bharatan n Aravindan etc.Thatswhere I’ll always be.”

Retweeting Sudhir, Anubhav wrote in Hindi: People, lets go out of Bollywood. We will continue to work in Hindi film industry and make films. He quoted a line ‘Yeh lai apni lakuti kamariya bahutahin nach nachayo’ from a popular verse from Hindi poet Surdas’ poem ‘Maiya Mori Main Nahin Maakhan Khayo’ which means ‘take this, your sticks and blanket, you have made me dance a lot.’

The duo then went on to list their other favourite directors including Govind Nihalani, Shyam Benegal and Saeed Mirza. Director Hansal Mehta jumped in to say that he too had quit and wrote: “Chhod diya. It never existed in the first place.”

Anubhav has changed his Twitter name, which now reads: Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood).

In the wake of the unfortunate death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there has been much debate on insiders versus outsiders. While Mumbai Police had been investigating the case, a lot many actors and few directors have got into arguments on the contentious issue of nepotism. Kangana Ranaut (throught her various interviews and team account), Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Anurag Kashyap have all been tweeting about the subject.

Anubhav Sinha is known for his hard-hitting works Mulk, Article 15 and most recent Thappad. In the past, he has directed films such as Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Ra.One. His first film Tum Bin, which completed 19 years earlier this month, is still fondly remembered. Its songs are still very popular with young fans.

