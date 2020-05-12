Thappad: Taapsee Pannu reveals if she were in Amrita’s place, she’d have ‘walked out that very day’
Actor Taapsee Pannu has revealed how she would have reacted if she were in her Thappad character Amrita’s place.
Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she wouldn’t have reacted like her Thappad character Amrita, had she been in her place. In the film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, a married woman decides to divorce her husband after he slaps her in public, forcing her to re-evaluate her relationship.
In a conversation with India Today, Taapsee said, “Amrita is too white a character, I’m very grey. She’s very patient. I wouldn’t have waited for three days, I would have walked out that very day.” Thappad’s run at the box office was impacted by the coronavirus lockdown, but the actor says that the film has been enjoying a ‘phenomenal’ run on streaming. The film was made available to watch on Amazon Prime on May 1, after a theatrical release on February 28.
She said, “When theatres were shut, our run was cut short. I’ve seen serious films like Thappad pick up later on, two-three weeks after its release, but we had a different problem to battle back then. So, its release on OTT was going to be bigger. Word of mouth was already working in Thappad’s favour. I have been reading constantly about Thappad but after a point, I got tired of reading - fortunately, all positive response. It’s overwhelming!”
The actor continued, “Moreover, the positive response from men was very heartening. We wanted a sensible response from them and we got it. There was also some negative response. When you challenge a norm, there’s bound to be a backlash. I am used to it. Both genders have actually opposed it. But we touched somewhere, which is why we got a response, otherwise, people wouldn’t bother talking about it.”
Thappad continues Sinha’s recent streak of thought-provoking, socially relevant cinema. The filmmaker ditched a career in the mainstream to focus on more personal films, and has directed Mulk and Article 15 to much acclaim in recent years. Taapsee, meanwhile, is enjoying a winning run at the box office, with Manmarziyaan, Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal and Thappad.
