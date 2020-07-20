‘That’s what qualified me for B grade’: Taapsee Pannu jokes as writer Kanika Dhillon highlights ‘her last 5 films made Rs 352 cr’

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was called a ‘B-grade actress’ by Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview by the Queen actor, has received support from writer Kanika Dhillon. Retweeting a journalist’s tweet on Taapsee’s achievements, Kanika noted that apart from being a competent actor, Taapsee’s last 5 films have made money too. Kanika wrote: “Attagirl! @taapsee... N not to forget... as per recent articles in public domain-n I quote “her last 5 releases made 352 cr’at box-office- stating her as d Most successful n highest grossing actress of hindi film industry last year!” Well take a bow! Red heart so proud o u!”

Retweeting Kanika, Taapsee wrote: “I guess that’s what qualified me for B grade.” Kanika is best known for the story, screenplay and dialogues of films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgmentall Hai Kya, Guilty and in-production Haseena Dillruba.

In an explosive interview to Republic TV, Kangana had taken a dig at actors Taapsee and Swara Bhaskar, calling them B-grade actresses’ and had said: “For me, I have only to lose here (in Bollywood) because I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person.”

Replying to Kangana, Taapsee told Hindustan Times, “It’s disheartening to see someone making a mockery out of outsiders and the industry that has given us so much. Imagine the parents whose kids are coming into the industry. What will they think of us? Like we are some nasty evil people sitting here to eat outsiders?”

On the question of not getting work, she said: “In the last three years, I have been doing at least four films every year, and have five announced films right now. Who says I don’t get enough work? I decided to keep my career graph slow and steady and that’s exactly how it’s been going. Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that Kangana and her sister (Rangoli Chandel) try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me, is actually an equal level of harassment, if not more. All this because I refuse to sing her tune and because I refuse to see her as the flag bearer of outsiders because we all are not bitter people?”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu hits back at Kangana Ranaut’s accusations: I refuse to be bitter and take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta

On the subject of her equation with the industry and Kangana accusing her of being happy with it, she said: “I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity.”

