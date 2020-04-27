‘That was Shah Rukh Khan’s input’: Karan Johar ends debate about Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna line

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the story behind a line from his 2006 movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. He revealed how the ‘I like blue’ line was actor Shah Rukh Khan’s input in the script as he ‘had an abstract feeling about it.’

On Sunday, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi shared a few pictures to take part in the #BlueTwitter trend. “Quoting Dev (@iamsrk) from @karanjohar’s KANK - I like blue!,” he wrote in his tweet. However, another Twitter user commented, “Errr it was Rani’s dialogue. Not SRK’s.” But Rathi replied, “Nope! SRK says it first in the train station scene! And then Rani says it before Tumhi Dekho na! P.S - LOVE that film!”

Soon, Karan also joined in and revealed the real story behind the line. “That was SRK’s input in the scene! Had an abstract feeling about it which is what made it special,” he wrote. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna also starred Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The film was about failing marriages and adultery.

Seeing Karan’s reply, many asked him to make a movie with Shah Rukh again. “Make movies with him. Those were your best days Karan. Stop chasing every south remake just for the commerce. Give us memorable films like you and SRK did. Take forward Yash ji’s legacy other wise Bollywood is just remake wood now,” tweeted one fan. “Plz make one more evergreen Masterpiece movie with SRK,” wrote another.

Shah Rukh has not signed any project since the failure of his 2018 film, Zero. They have been many reports of him being in talks with multiple directors and producers but the actor has not announced any film yet.

