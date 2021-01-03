The class of 2021: Actors set for their big Bollywood debut this year

Every year Bollywood is deluged by talented new actors. But 2020 was an unusual year and many actors’ dream of their much-awaited Bollywood debuts remained unfulfilled. Now, with things slowly getting back on track and films slated for release on the big screen, many young, up-and-coming talents are set to be introduced in the tinseltown. Here is an introduction of all those who are set to enter the Hindi film industry this year with their respective projects.

Ajey Nagar

He enjoys massive popularity in the online space, and is known to his army of fans by the name CarryMinati. He is now all set to enter Bollywood with Ajay Devgn- Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay.

Manushi Chhillar

The former Miss World is making her acting debut with period film, Prithviraj. She will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and which is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. She is playing the role of Prithviraj’s love interest Sanyogita in the period drama.

Shalini Pandey

The actor, who rose to fame after starring in Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, is all set to step into the Hindi film industry with Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is being helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar.

Ahan Shetty

The son of actor Suniel Shetty is all set to make his presence felt on the silver screen with Tadap. The Milan Luthria-directed film is the remake of 2018 Telugu film RX 100 and also stars Tara Sutaria.

Lakshya

The TV actor, known for his shows Adhuri Kahani Humari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus, is making his entry in Bollywood with Dostana 2. The Karan Johar-produced film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Isabelle Kaif

After years of speculation, the younger sister of actor Katrina Kaif is finally being launched by Salman Khan in Kwatha opposite Aayush Sharma. Isabelle had made her acting debut in a 2014 film called Dr. Cabbie starring Kunal Nayyar, Vinay Virmani, and Adrianne Palicki. She also played a small role in this Indo-Canadian production co-produced by Salman Khan.

Ahaan Panday

The cousin of actor Ananya Panday is reported to make his debut this year with a superhero film which stars Ajay Devgn. The film, being directed by Shiv Rawail, grandson of the legendary H.S. Rawail and son of Rahul Rawail, is being planned as a franchise with Panday as a superhero and Devgn as a super-villain.

Krystle D’Souza

The TV actor known for her shows Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan and Brahmarakshas, is graduating to films and will be seen in Chehre. The Rumi Jaffery-directed film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Sharvari

The actor, who was seen in web series The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye, is making her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sharvari will be paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2, which revolves around two con couples - Siddhant-Sharvari, and Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan. The sequel will take a leap of 10 years, from where the original ended.

Rashmika Mandanna

The actor has starred in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films, is headed the Hindi film industry way. She will be seen in Mission Majnu. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW agent.