The Lunchbox turns 7, Nimrat Kaur says: ‘Overnight from that Cadbury girl, my identity became that girl in that Irrfan movie’

Actor Nimrat Kaur took to social media to fondly remember her film, The Lunchbox, as it turned seven. She also wrote evocatively about her association with late actor Irrfan Khan.

Nimrat wrote: “Today, 7 years ago in India, overnight from ‘that Cadbury girl’, my identity became that girl in that Irrfan movie..one of life’s greatest honours as his ardent fan, admirer and an actor. Forever blessed to have shared this gift of a journey... #7YearsOfTheLunchbox #IrrfanForever.”

Earlier in the day, Dharma Productions had said: “7 years of a mouth-watering story that left a beautiful taste in all the hearts! #7YearsOfTheLunchbox @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #IrrfanKhan @nawazuddin._siddiqui @nimratofficial #RiteshBatra.”

The Lunchbox starred Nimrat, Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. The film, written and directed by Ritesh Batra, went on to win laurels at international film festivals. The Hindustan Times review of the film said, “The Lunchbox is my favourite love story of the year. It’s sweet, sad and deeply aching. Debutant director Ritesh Batra captures the harrowing loneliness that a metropolis like Mumbai fosters, the hope of happiness that glimmers and enables us to go on.”

At the 66th Cannes Film Festival, the film won the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award. It was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Irrfan passed away in April this year in a Mumbai hospital after battling neuroendocrine tumour for nearly two years. In May, while out on an errand, Nimrat had spotted a mural with Irrfan’s face on the wall of a house and had written how it was just a few houses away from where Saajan Fernandes (Irrfan’s character in The Lunchbox) lived. She wrote: “Chanced upon this arresting mural in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally only a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes’s house was located in The Lunchbox. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. My heart felt compliments to the artist @bollywoodartproject and a million thoughts and loving prayers for this immortal soul. All that came to the mind was, who knew...#IrrfanForever.”

