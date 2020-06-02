The pandemic has turned out to be a positive experience: Zoa Morani

Sections
From being tested positive for Covid-19 in April to donating plasma cells to save lives of people suffering from the ongoing pandemic

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:31 IST

By Sonil Dedhia,

Zoa Morani (Photo: Instagram/zoamorani)

Life has come a full circle for Zoa Morani. From being tested positive for Covid-19 in April to donating plasma cells to save lives of people suffering from the ongoing pandemic. The actor says that she is happy to be helping people from this life threatening virus, “I have never donated blood in my life so this was really a big thing for me. It feels that I am at the right place at the right time. After getting the virus, I developed a plasma which will help the two patients. When the doctor approached me for the first time, my family was worried about the entire process but then she assured us that it is safe and would be of a great help. That’s when I decided to do it.”

 

Zoa, whose father and sister also tested positive says that the entire lockdown has been really dramatic, “In a weird way, this has turned out to be a positive experience as I never thought that I would be a part of a pandemic, get cured and then be able to save lives. There are a lot of myths about this virus and nobody exactly knows. People have got affected really badly in various ways including mentally and financially so in a way I am grateful that I am in a great position,” she shares.

While the actor couldn’t celebrate her birthday as she was in qurantine, she recently celebrated her mother’s birthday with the entire family, “During my brithday we had self-quarantined and were in our respective rooms. I couldn’t even hug my parents despite the fact we were in the same house. But I am glad we celebrated my mother’s birthday who stood like a rock for us. The amazing part is that we realised the importance of these small moments which we otherwise tend to take it for granted,” she concludes.



