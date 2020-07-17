The real reason Deepika Padukone turned down Fast & Furious 7, Vin Diesel brought her back for xXx instead

Actor Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with the 2017 action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and is expected to return for its sequel. But do you know that she was initially offered a part in the blockbuster Fast & Furious 7?

Deepika reportedly auditioned for the role that eventually went to Nathalie Emmanuel. But she was forced to turn down the part because she’d made prior commitments in India. “I don’t regret it. I had to work out things for Ram-Leela here, I couldn’t have left the process mid way, I had given my commitment here first. Looking at the way the film (Ram-Leela) has got response, I feel good as my hard work has paid off,” Deepika told PTI in 2013.

Deepika’s spokesperson had told PTI in 2013, “Deepika was offered to be a part of the next Fast And Furious movie. She is a huge fan of the franchise and it’s disappointing not to be able to do it. Unfortunately, the movie goes on the floors immediately, and that left too short a time for her to shift her existing date commitments to the producers of Ram Leela, Happy New Year and Finding Fanny Fernandes.”

Deepika added, “I think a lot has been said. I have never been comfortable to talk about what doesn’t happen, I would rather focus on what is happening.” Furious 7 remains the franchise’s most successful film, having grossed more than $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. It was actor Paul Walker’s last film in the series; he died during production.

But Deepika left an impression on Vin Diesel, who called her back when it was time for xXx. He said in a 2016 interview, “I love her so much and we have so much natural chemistry together. All of my moments with her are beautiful. She was going to Fast 7 and when she came to give test for that everyone in room was like ‘Ahhh....It’s so steamy...They have so much chemistry together.’ It was just a matter of time before we were going to work together. I loved every single moment spent with her.”

Deepika told The Quint, “I had actually auditioned for Furious 7, and they really liked me and wanted me to be a part of the film but then Ram Leela happened over here and I didn’t have the dates for Furious 7. However, when xXx was announced which is again produced by Vin Diesel, I got on board.”

xXx ended up making a healthy $346 million worldwide. A sequel is in development.

