The Sleepwalkers teaser: Radhika Apte makes directorial debut with spooky project. Watch

Radhika Apte has shared the teaser trailer and poster of her film, The Sleepwalkers, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami. She has written and directed it.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shahana Goswami in a still from The Sleepwalkers.

Radhika Apte has shared the teaser of her short film titled The Sleepwalkers. The film stars Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah as a married couple.

The teaser revolves around Gulshan’s character asking his pregnant wife if she is aware of her habit of sleepwalking. While she claims to be unaware, there are spooky visuals of her going to the beach at night with a young girl leading her towards the sea. It ends with Gulshan torturing his wife by placing a plastic sheet on her face and saying, “I am sorry.”

 

Radhika unveiled the poster of the short film on Instagram, with the complete details about the project. “I wrote and directed a small short film. So excited to share that our short film The Sleepwalkers is an official selection at the highly prestigious, Palm Springs International ShortFest 2020! We’re in competition for Best Midnight Short! @psfilmfest Our film won’t be available to stream publicly but we have a small trailer! Thank you to all of you for making this happen!!”



Radhika’s industry colleagues cheered for her in the comments section. Huma Qureshi wrote, “Yaaay...so proud.” Amruta Subhash commented, “Shabbbbaaaas!!! proud.” Gaurav Kapoor also wrote, “Well done Awesome Apte.”

The Sleepwalkers has been produced by Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and Lalit Prem Sharma. Radhika’s musician husband Benedict Taylor has scored the film.

 

Radhika has otherwise been sharing candid glimpses of her life amid the coronavirus pandemic as she is currently spending time with Benedict at their London home. She recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her cooking sessions at home. Sharing a picture from the kitchen, she wrote, “Mussels for lunch... #lockdown #london # i ...cooking”

