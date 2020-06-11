Sections
Home / Bollywood / The Train actor Sayali Bhagat welcomes baby girl, names her Ivankaa. See pic

The Train actor Sayali Bhagat welcomes baby girl, names her Ivankaa. See pic

Sayali Bhagat, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in The Train, has welcomed a baby girl

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sayali Bhagat and her husband Navneet Pratap Singh became proud parents to a baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for former Miss India and actor Sayali Bhagat and her husband Navneet Pratap Singh. The couple has welcomed a beautiful baby girl and named her Ivankaa Singh.

Sayali shared the happy news on her Instagram account and shared the first photos of her daughter. In the picture collage shared by her, she was seen with a baby bump. There was also a picture of her newborn baby.

“Hello Instafam, I have been pretty occupied for a long time. But I promise, will talk to you more often now. #momlife #instamom #firsttimemom #delhiiteinfluencer #lifestyleinfluencer #supermom #modernmom #parentlife #littlehumans #fashionistamom #motherhoodsimplified #Mommylovesyou #Daughtersarepriceless #MotherandDaughter #Shekeepsmefit,” the caption read.

Wishes poured in from Sayali’s fans. “Sooo cute n beautiful.. Mommy and daughter,” one Instagram user wrote. “This is so beautiful. Congratulations Love. God bless your family,” another wrote.



 

Also read: TV actor Nupur Alankar in financial distress, friend Renuka Shahane posts plea for help

Sayali was crowned Miss India in 2004. She made her Bollywood debut with The Train, starring Emraan Hashmi and Geeta Basra, in 2007. After that, she starred in a string of forgettable Hindi films such as Good Luck, Paying Guests, Impatient Vivek and Rajdhani Express.

The actor has also featured in a number of regional films, including Blade Babji (Telugu), Newtonin Moondram Vidhi (Tamil), Myself Pendu (Punjabi) and Sketch (Marathi).

Sayali married Delhi-based businessman Navneet in 2013 and shifted base to the capital. She had told IANS in an earlier interview, “It was an arranged marriage, but we took about eight-to-nine months to get into matrimony. We are still discovering each other. My husband is not a Bollywood fan and he didn’t even know me before he met me. His interest lies in playing tennis, going out with friends and travelling.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Missing Indian student’s body found in Scotland
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
‘We’re very grateful’: Anderson praises WI for ‘scary’ decision to tour
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
Oil prices hit by record US crude inventories, bearish Fed
Jun 11, 2020 17:49 IST
Starting slowly will be key: Dinesh Karthik on training resumption
Jun 11, 2020 17:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.