The world has seen so much so quickly in these five months: Huma S Qureshi

The actor believes that the pandemic has contributed in making many aware of their privileges and value the small things in life

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:34 IST

By Titas Chowdhury, HT Mumbai

Huma S Qureshi has been making good use of her time during the lockdown in the kitchen. Her social media is proof that the actor has taken to making desserts and home-cooked food on a regular basis and has labelled herself as a quarantine chef. Happy about finding a productive way to stay busy cooking Iftaar meals and baking a cheesecake for a special occasion, an excited Qureshi says, “I did bake my brother (Saqib Saleem) a cake for his birthday and have made a few easy recipes that I got online. It has been going great so far.”

She believes that the pandemic has contributed in making many aware of their privileges and value the small things in life. “This lockdown has taught us to appreciate the time we have to ourselves and do the things we never had the time to do. This pandemic has reminded us that not everyone has the luxury to stay at home, and we have to be mindful and try helping in whatever way possible,” she says.

The Leila actor, who’s spending some quality time with her brother at home, confides that she misses being on a film set. She shares, “I love my work and I miss it. But I am safe and have taken this time to maintain social distancing, reflect, write, learn and be positive.” She also adds that she has been reading scripts.

Looking back at the first five months of 2020, Qureshi says that it has rather been a sad year so far. “The world has seen so much so quickly in these five months. The only way is to fight this together and come out of it one step at a time. It saddened my heart when I heard that the two great legends of this industry (Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan) were no more. It is never going to be the same again. It is my honour to have known them,” she signs off.



