‘The world will remember Irrfan Khan’s legacy’: Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to ‘warrior’. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra has expressed her sadness at the death of Irrfan Khan, with whom she starred in 7 Khoon Maaf. Priyanka took to social media and wrote that the world will always remember Irrfan’s legacy.

“The world will always remember your legacy #irrfankhan. You fought like a warrior.. Rest in peace my friend.. My condolences to the family,” she wrote, next to a picture from their film. The post has been ‘liked’ almost a million times.

Irrfan died on Wednesday, two years after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He was 53.

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s last message goes viral: ‘Live life to the fullest, sail through tough times. And yes, wait for me’

His Jazbaa co-star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, took to Instagram stories to offer her condolences. She wrote, “Heartbreaking news… so saddened to hear about the demise of my dear friend Irrfan… the brightest, most genuine, humble, kind and eventually bravest soul… May he Rest in Peace. God Bless Much love and strength to Sutapa, Babil, Ayan and his loved ones at this very difficult time.”

Actor Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram stories that Irrfan was a ‘legendary performer’, and shared two pictures.

Also read: ‘Irrfan, this is not the way’: Anupam Kher fights tears in emotional video message. Watch

Other Bollywood personalities who’ve paid tribute to the actor include Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn; politicians Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi also expressed their sadness, as did cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and others. From Hollywood, Irrfan’s Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, his The Warrior director Asif Kapadia, filmmaker Ava DuVernay and actor Riz Ahmed paid tribute.

Follow @htshowbiz for more