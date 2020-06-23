Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘There is so much pain in your voice’: Akshay Kumar applauds Delhi cop singing Kesari’s Teri Mitti in viral video, watch

‘There is so much pain in your voice’: Akshay Kumar applauds Delhi cop singing Kesari’s Teri Mitti in viral video, watch

Akshay Kumar has congratulated a young cop for his singing talent. The police officer can be heard singing Kesari song Teri Mitti.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 13:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Akshay Kumar was full of praise for a young cop who sang ‘Teri Mitti’ from Kesari.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to congratulate a young cop Rajat Rathor, who sang a cover of his hit Kesari song Teri Mitti. The Delhi cop had tagged the actor on social media, saying his video has gone viral but he is still waiting for the actor’s comments.

In the short video he shared online, Akshay says: “Hi Rajat, This is Akshay. Yaar kya kamaal ka gaate ho tum. Bohot pyara gaana gaya ‘Teri Mitti’. Mazaa aa gaya sunn ke, yeh waise hai bhi itna pyara ke aakhon se aasun nikal aate hain. upar se teri awaaz mein bhi itna dard hai... beautiful (You have sung this song beautifully, there is so much pain in your voice too. This song is such that it makes one cry on hearing it).”

He added: “And I can see that you are a uniform man. Am I right? Lots of good wishes and respect for the work you are doing. Keep doing good and keep up the talent.”

Tagging Akshay in his video, Rajat had written, “Teri mitti -it’s not just a song for me it’s a feeling. My first viral video, After this I got so much appreciation. But I am still waiting for @akshaykumar sir’s response Smiling face with smiling eyes #copthatsings #terimitti #AkshayKumar #rajatrathor #delhipolice.” The video shows Rajat seated and strumming a guitar as he sings Teri Mitti.



 

 

Also read: Deepika Padukone scolds paparazzi for posting, monetising videos of Sushant Singh Rajput without ‘family’s consent’

Kesari was a 2019 film, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, in which a band of 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army took on a 10,000 Pashtun tribesmen in 1897 to defend at frontier outpost. It starred Akshay as Havildar Ishar Singh and also starred Parineeti Chopra. The film was a mega box office hit, becoming the 9th film of the star to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Akshay, who had been staying home with his family for the last two and a half months, will reportedly resume shooting for his film Bell Bottom in July. He is expected to fly to London for the film’s shoot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With face visors and gloves, London’s bespoke tailors reopen for business
Jun 23, 2020 14:36 IST
‘Don’t call Covid +ve patients to quarantine centre’: Sisodia to Shah, LG
Jun 23, 2020 14:34 IST
Soren seeks Jaishankar’s help in bringing body of state resident from Dubai
Jun 23, 2020 14:33 IST
Lufthansa says it has not yet reached agreement with unions on crisis package
Jun 23, 2020 14:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.