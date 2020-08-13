Sections
Home / Bollywood / There may be a box-office rush in 2021: Shoojit Sircar

The filmmaker, who has Sardar Udham Singh coming up next, says post-production work on the Vicky Kaushal-starrer is on in full swing.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:47 IST

By Prashant Singh,

Director Shoojit Sircar last directed Gulabo Sitabo that released on an OTT platform recently.

It’s a known fact that owing to Covid-19 pandemic, a slew of Hindi films have, of late, made their way towards OTT platforms. However, a number of movies — that are in various stages of production right now — are gearing up to hit theatres (which are shut currently due to the pandemic) next year. One among them is going to be Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal.

 

“Earlier, the entire process of post production, including editing, got a bit slow due to coronavirus. But now, we have started working on it at the right speed. So, we can say that the work is on in full swing,” says Sircar, whose film was supposed to hit theatres in January 2021. “But now, it’s unlikely to meet that deadline. And honestly, at this point, I have no idea about the exact release date of the film,” says Sircar, who had wrapped up the shooting of the film before the pandemic, or the lockdown came into force.

 



Does he foresee a box-office rush next year? “Yes, I do get a sense that there may be a rush to have films out in theatres, especially since movies haven’t had a theatrical release in 2020. I just hope that the film industry works together, and like a team to avoid clashes etc. That way, everyone can benefit,” says the filmmaker, who had an OTT release, Gulabo Sitabo a few days back.

