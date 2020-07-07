Sections
‘There’s favouritism, no nepotism in Bollywood,’ says ace comedian Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie

Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie, who is also an actor like her dad, believes that there is no such a thing as nepotism in Hindi film industry. Though, she agrees, favouritism is rampant.

Not every star kid can count on privilege as birth right. At least, that is what ace comedian Johny Lever’s actor daughter Jamie believes. Speaking to Mid Day, she spoke about being Johnny Lever’s daughter, striving on her own and the manner in which the film industry works. She believe favouritism is the keyword, not nepotism.

Elaborating on her own journey as a star kid, she believes that people have their favourites in the industry and play by that rule. Jamie said: “I can talk about my journey, being a film child, a star-kid, although I don’t like saying that, I think when people talk about Nepotism, it doesn’t apply to all the star kids. Not all-star kids are given the privilege. I’ve had a very different journey. There’s favouritism, there’s no nepotism, there’s favouritism to a certain lot.”

Speaking further about how her dad’s work ethics and position in the industry, she continued, “There’s favouritism to a friend’s child, there’s favouritism to a certain group of people you know. My dad has done his job as his job, he didn’t make it his life. He went to work, shot for his films and came back home, that was his real life. His lived his real life which was his family, his friends, his spirituality. We were never a part of any filmy parties, we never went, we were never a part of any group. My dad was never filmy, my mother, as I said, came from a very humble background.”

Jamie said in the interview that she never used her father’s name to go for auditions. He said that her father never made any phone calls. Jamie is quite active on social media. Her mimicry of popular Bollywood personalities is quite a hit on the internet. In the past, she has successfully mimicked stars like Sonam Kapoor and director Farah Khan.



