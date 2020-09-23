Sections
There's no stopping Kareena Kapoor's birthday celebrations as actor grooves to Queen song in unseen video. Watch

There’s no stopping Kareena Kapoor’s birthday celebrations as actor grooves to Queen song in unseen video. Watch

Kareena Kapoor turned 40 on Monday but the celebrations are not over. An unseen video from Kareena’s birthday party has arrived online and it shows her dancing and enjoying the company of her friends.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kareena Kapoor sure loves her sparkling candles.

It has been two days since Kareena Kapoor’s birthday but party videos just keep coming in. A video from her 40th birthday celebration shows Kareena at her happiest, grooviest self, enjoying her party with friends and family.

In the video, Kareena is seen swinging to Queen song Don’t Stop Me Now while holding two sparkling candles in her hands. She is seen smiling and dancing with others around her. Kareena is wearing a black dress in the video, a change from her usual kaftans. The text on the video reads, “40 and Fabulous.”

Kareena celebrated her birthday with the whole family on Sunday night. Husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita and others all joined the fun. Karisma shared a picture of Kareena cutting her Wonder Woman themed birthday cake, on Tuesday. “Precious Moments with our birthday girl,” she captioned her post. Karisma also shared a childhood picture with Kareena. “Will continue to protect you always Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline ! Love you the most,” she wrote.

 



To make her day special, Bollywood actors and her friends from the industry including Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani and Kajol sent in heartwarming wishes. Akshay shared a photo and wrote, “Happy birthday Bebo .. Stay the way you are, crazy as always. Love and prayers.” In the picture, Kareena is seen making a goofy face while Akshay is seen being sneaky

Priyanka Chopra posted a quirky boomerang with Kareena and sent birthday wishes to the actor on Instagram. She noted, “ Happy birthday bebo. Keep shining always, Love and hugs.”

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares heartfelt note for mom Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan’

Katrina Kaif shared a glamorous picture of Kareena on Instagram Story and penned a birthday note. Calling Kareena everyone’s favourite, Ananya Panday sent birthday wishes to her on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to everyone’s favourite, especially mine and most importantly her own.”

Kajol also sent birthday wishes to her We Are Family co-star on Instagram Story. She wrote, “Happy birthday and congratulations on the to be addition.” Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child. They are also parents to 3-year-old son Taimur.

