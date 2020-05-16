“On most of my birthdays over the last few years, I’ve been working. I try and make that happen. These are tough times but this birthday is going to be special,” says Vicky Kaushal, who turns 32 today. Talking about having a low-key celebration at home, he shares, “It’s going to be different this time because it’ll be a quiet one. It’s going to be all about spending time with family. I’ll also be catching up with my friends over video calls.”

The actor says that the pandemic has made him realise the value of family and being there for each other. So, on his 32nd birthday, he plans to invest more time with his loved ones. “From this point on, it’ll be a conscious effort to give more time to them. When the lockdown is lifted, I’ll make sure that no matter how busy I get in life, I’ll spend ample time with them, have meals with them and talk to them rather than blaming the fast-paced life not being there with my family,” he says.

Walking down the memory lane, Kaushal fondly reminisces about his birthday celebrations from back in the day. He nostalgically shares, “I used to be very upset because my birthday used to fall during summer vacations. I couldn’t wear regular clothes to school on my birthdays and distribute chocolates to the entire class. But what I remember are the sweet parties at home where I would cut cakes surrounded by my friends. That was the time when technology hadn’t advanced so much and nobody was aware of the concepts of video calls and selfies. Those celebrations felt so real because we wouldn’t be busy clicking photos for social media.”

He says that a lot has changed since his birthday in 2018. His first big hit, Raazi recently marked two years. With gratitude, the actor says, “By God's grace, things have only gotten better from that point on. Raazi came out after Masaan, Zubaan (both 2015), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) and Love Per Square Foot (2018). Raazi presented me to a wider audience and the way it was received and the love we got was too special. It was my first experience with the mainstream and things began changing post that.”