‘This brought tears to my eyes’: Kangana Ranaut to HC after their comment on her house demolition

Kangana Ranaut said she turned emotional after hearing the Bombay High Court’s comment to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) on her petition against the demolition of a part of her Mumbai office. As the court said the decision should not be delayed as the house was falling apart during rains, Kangana said she had ‘tears in her eyes’.

“Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me,my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost,” she wrote in a tweet.

A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla directed the BMC H-ward officer Bhagyawant Late to file his reply to the plea. Late had signed the demolition notice served to Ranaut on September 7. BMC’s senior counsel Anil Sakhre also sought more time for Late to file his reply. The bench, however, directed the BMC to file the reply on Late’s behalf by Monday, saying it could not delay the hearing.

“We cannot leave the demolished house the way it is. You need more time here but otherwise you are fast,” observed the bench. “The building is demolished partly, and in the heavy monsoon, we cannot leave it in this state. We will start hearing the petitioner tomorrow,” the bench said.

Kangana, in her plea filed in the HC on September 9, sought that the demolition carried out by the BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow, be declared illegal.

She subsequently amended her plea to demand Rs two crore as damages from the civic body and its officials.

In her plea, she alleged that the BMC had demolished the bungalow out of personal vendetta, since she had made some comments adverse to the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

(With PTI inputs)

