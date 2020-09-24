Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘This brought tears to my eyes’: Kangana Ranaut to HC after their comment on her house demolition

‘This brought tears to my eyes’: Kangana Ranaut to HC after their comment on her house demolition

Kangana Ranaut has thanked the Bombay High Court for their statement during a hearing of her petition against BMC on Thursday. The High Court bench told BMC that Kangana’s office ‘cannot be let the way it is.’

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut has tweet about the plea hearing.

Kangana Ranaut said she turned emotional after hearing the Bombay High Court’s comment to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) on her petition against the demolition of a part of her Mumbai office. As the court said the decision should not be delayed as the house was falling apart during rains, Kangana said she had ‘tears in her eyes’.

“Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me,my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost,” she wrote in a tweet.

 

A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla directed the BMC H-ward officer Bhagyawant Late to file his reply to the plea. Late had signed the demolition notice served to Ranaut on September 7. BMC’s senior counsel Anil Sakhre also sought more time for Late to file his reply. The bench, however, directed the BMC to file the reply on Late’s behalf by Monday, saying it could not delay the hearing.



“We cannot leave the demolished house the way it is. You need more time here but otherwise you are fast,” observed the bench. “The building is demolished partly, and in the heavy monsoon, we cannot leave it in this state. We will start hearing the petitioner tomorrow,” the bench said.

Kangana, in her plea filed in the HC on September 9, sought that the demolition carried out by the BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow, be declared illegal.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana only Indian actor on Time’s 100 most influential list, Deepika Padukone praises actor

She subsequently amended her plea to demand Rs two crore as damages from the civic body and its officials.

In her plea, she alleged that the BMC had demolished the bungalow out of personal vendetta, since she had made some comments adverse to the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
Sep 24, 2020 14:46 IST
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Sep 24, 2020 14:47 IST
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Sep 24, 2020 15:07 IST
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Sep 24, 2020 14:03 IST

latest news

Rajasthan police chief seeks voluntary retirement, may get new role
Sep 24, 2020 15:27 IST
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Sep 24, 2020 15:28 IST
Kangana Ranaut brought to tears as HC’s pulls up BMC
Sep 24, 2020 15:28 IST
PM Modi asks Virat Kohli about Yo-Yo test, praises J&K woman footballer Afshan Ashiq
Sep 24, 2020 15:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.