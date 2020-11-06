This detail about Aishwarya Rai’s fights with Abhishek Bachchan left Kapil Sharma stumped. Watch throwback video

Like every married couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have their share of fights. In an earlier episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Aishwarya revealed that she is the first one to apologise after a fight with Abhishek, which left host Kapil Sharma stumped.

In a throwback video which has surfaced online, Kapil asks Aishwarya if she has fights with Abhishek, to which she answers in the affirmative. As he asks her who apologises first, Navjot Singh Sidhu interjects, “Yeh kaunsi poochne wali baat hai? Woh hi bolte honge (What is there to ask in this? It must be Abhishek).”

Aishwarya corrects him, “Hum hi bolte hai ji, jaldi bol dete hai aur khatam kar dete hai baat (I am the one to apologise first, I quickly say sorry and end the fight).” Kapil seems to be stumped and quips, “Aap hi bolte hai? Itni sundar wife aur sorry bhi bole? Yeh toh khuda ka keher hai (You apologise? Such a beautiful wife who is the first to say sorry? This is God’s miracle).”

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in a number of films including Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru and Raavan. They got married on April 20, 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya, who was born in 2011.

Also see | Inside Virat Kohli’s birthday party: Cricketer cuts cake with Anushka Sharma by his side, gives her a kiss. Watch

Earlier this month, on Aishwarya’s birthday, Abhishek wished her with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a picture from the celebrations, he wrote, “Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you.” While she looked stunning in a floral sharara kurta, he was dressed in a white and gold kurta-pyjama. The two held hands as they posed for the camera.

Currently, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of Anurag Basu’s Ludo, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on November 12.

Aishwarya, meanwhile, will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s period epic Ponniyin Selvan. According to reports, the shoot will resume later this month and a huge set is being constructed in Hyderabad.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter