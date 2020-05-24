‘This is life’: Anushka Sharma finds relationship goals in aged couple as they meet after being apart due to Covid-19

Actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday reacted to the news of an aged couple, being reunited in New York, after spending months apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

Retweeting a US broadcaster CBS video report of couple, aged 89 and 91 respectively, getting reunited in their nursing home after spending months away from one another through the pandemic, Anushka wrote: “This is life.” The video showed the old couple, on wheelchairs, greeting each other with a kiss.

Anushka has been active online in the last two months. She had recently posted about the dogs who feature in her debut OTT production, Paatal Lok. She had written on Instagram, “The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just (heart emojis). Standing for them and helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards…” She also listed out a number of organisations which have been working for the care and upkeep of strays.

Anushka has been receiving a lot of praise for Paatal Lok. The 8-part series is a riveting cop versus criminal saga which takes a sharp look at the caste and religious faultlines in the fabric of Indian social life. The series starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bannerjee and Neeraj Kabi has been created by Sudip Sharma and has been directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. It has been produced by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films.

The show, however, did have to face some trouble too. A Gorkha association in Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday, filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the actor for an alleged “sexist slur” on the Gorkha community in one of the scenes of Paatal Lok.

The complaint was filed recently by Bikash Bhattarai, the Namsai unit president of the All Arunachal Pradesh Gorkha Youth Association (AAPGYA). A ‘sexist slur’ used against a woman character in the second episode of the web series is a “direct insult to the Nepali-speaking people”, the association stated in the complaint. “The sexist slur has hurt the sentiments of the Gorkha community and the Nepali-speaking people across the country,” the AAPGYA said.

(With PTI inputs)

