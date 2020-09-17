‘This is the rape of my dreams, my spirit, my self-esteem’: Kangana Ranaut attacks Maharashtra govt on office demolition

Kangana Ranaut has shared more pictures from her office after it was partly demolished, allegedly due to building irregularities.

Kangana Ranaut has shared inside pictures after its partial demolition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), allegedly due to ‘illegal construction’. The actor posted the photos as she took a dig at the Maharashtra government on the National Unemployment Day, claiming how the destruction of her office led many to lose their jobs.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Kangana wrote in Hindi, “Mere karmsthan ko shamshan bana dia, najaane kitne logo ka rozgar chheen lia, ek film unit kai 100 logo ko rozgar deti hai, ek film release hokar theatre se lekar popcorn bechne wale ka ghar chalati hai, hum sab se rozgar chheen ke wo log aaj #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept mana rahe hain. (Turned my place of work into a cemetery, don’t know how many people lost their jobs, a film unit provides employment to hundreds of people, a film runs households from those who run a theater to the house of a popcorn seller, after snatching all those jobs from all of us, they are now celebrating #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept today. Slightly smiling face).”

Sharing more pictures, she added, “This is the rape of my dreams, my spirits, my self-esteem and my future @INCIndia #NationlUnemploymentDay.”

The pictures gives an inside look after the partial demolition of Kangana’s office. All the interior design modifications made of wood, glass appear to have been demolished. An empty shelf is seen alongside one of the walls, with one of the artifacts still placed on it.

Sharing some then and now pictures of the place, she further added in Hindi, “What was once a temple was turned into a graveyard, see how my dreams were broken, is it not rape.”

Meanwhile, Kangana has amended her petition before the Bombay High Court to seek a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the BMC for “illegal” demolition at her place. A division bench led by Justice S J Kathawalla had stayed the demolition, saying that the civic body’s actions seemed “malafide” (having dubious intentions). In her amended plea, Kangana alleged that the BMC’s decision to demolish her property was a direct consequence of her comments against the Maharashtra government.

Kangana recently met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the situation before leaving for her Manali home. The demolition at her office had followed her public spat with the Shiv Sena over her statement comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)

