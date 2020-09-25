Sections
Home / Bollywood / Tia Bajpai gets drug test done, shares report, urges all in film industry to do the same if they ‘don’t want to get generalised’

Tia Bajpai took a drug test and shared its report online, to show that not everyone in the film industry consumes drugs. She also urged her fellow artists to do the same. Watch the video here.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 07:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tia Bajpai took a drug test amid murmurs of a drug racket in Bollywood.

Tia Bajpai, known for her roles in 1920: Evil Returns and Haunted 3D, underwent a voluntary drug test and shared the report online. Her gesture comes amid Bollywood’s alleged drug links coming under intense scrutiny from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

“Not everyone is the same, and if any of my fellow artists don’t want to get generalised, get a drug test done and put it out in public domain. #NotAllAreDruggies #GetATestDone #SayNoToDrugs,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself holding up the report of her drug test.

Tia also shared a video, in which she said, “Right now, the entertainment industry is being maligned because of certain people consuming drugs. That is why I have come out with my drug test today. Yes, I got a drug test done and as you all can see, it is all negative. I would request everyone to kindly not paint all of us with the same brush. Some of us are actually doing serious work and working really hard to create a name for ourselves.”

 



 

“I would also request all my fellow artists to please get a drug test done and put it out in the public domain. Do it for yourselves, do it for your family, do it for your career and most importantly, do it for all the fans who love you unconditionally,” she added.

The NCB, while investigating the drugs angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, stumbled upon evidence pointing to an alleged drug racket in Bollywood. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested earlier this month on the charges of procuring drugs. Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have also been summoned by the agency for questioning.

Reports suggest that the names of other actors have also come up in the investigation. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had alleged that 99% of the industry has been exposed to drugs.

