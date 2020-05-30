Tiger Shroff backflips over a speeding car, says ‘that’s how people will be driving post quarantine’. Watch

Tiger Shroff has described how people would drive in the post-lockdown period with the help of one of his action scenes. The actor is a trained gymnast and is known for his penchant for action in Bollywood.

Sharing one of his action scenes in which he is doing a backflip with a car passing under him, he wrote, “Good thing my spidey sense kicked in.... people driving around post quarantine be like.”

The post was viewed more than 1.26 million times in just a few hours. Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty ‘liked’ it as well. Actor Ronit Roy reacted, “Good God!!! Be careful.” Wife of Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan called the post “Lit”. A fan commented on the post, “Only you can do this.” Many others called it “Awesome” and dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Tiger had earlier shared a throwback video showcasing his chiselled physique amid lockdown, hoping that he walks out of the quarantine soon. In the video, the 30-year-old star is seen walking with a wide smile, showing off his abs in a shirtless avatar inside a hotel. Tiger wrote in the caption, “Walking outta quarantine like this... I hope.”

Lately, the Student of the Year 2 star has been more active on social media. Earlier, he tried his hand at singing for a noble cause and shared a glimpse of his singing skills during the I For India concert in support of Covid-19 relief. Tiger crooned the song Theher Ja from Varun Dhawan starrer 2018 film October.

Meanwhile, his actor father Jackie Shroff is staying at his farmhouse between Mumbai and Pune as he couldn’t return home ahead of the lockdown. He took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo in which he is seen giving pottery a shot. “Maati se puch. Aaj sikandar kahan hai,” he captioned the image. Jackie’s wife Ayesha took to the comments section and wrote: “Wowwwwww”.

