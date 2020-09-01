Tiger Shroff deadlifts 220 kg weight, here’s how Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff’s boyfriend Eban Hyams reacted

Tiger Shroff is known for his penchant for fitness and superhuman stunts. The actor, who often surpasses his own standards on the fitness front, has now shared proof of his attempt to deadlift 220 kilograms of weight.

Sharing the video from his home workout, Tiger wrote, “Excuse the war cries...that felt heavy af @rajendradhole #220kgsdeadlift.” The video shows Tiger making two attempts to lift 220 kgs. In the first attempt, he just tries to check how heavy it feels and gives it up soon after. In his second attempt, he lifts the weights till his knees.

The video received 3.4 million views within 15 hours. His sister Krishna Shroff’s boyfriend reacted to the post, “Beast Mode”. His rumoured actor girlfriend Disha Patani shared three clapping emojis in the comments section. Sussanne Khan also wrote, “Wowwwww,” with high-five emojis. Singer Honey Singh also commented, “O balley Shera,” whereas choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza reacted, “Whattttt???” Dino Morea wrote, “Damnnn Tiger @tigerjackieshroff that’s some good weight. the best exercise brother.” Rohit Roy wrote, “Baaaaap re....”

Tiger had earlier shared a glimpse of his flying kick by posting a throwback video featuring him and Akshay Kumar. The 30-year-old actor put out the video on Instagram in which he is seen cheering up the audience by performing a flying kick. At the beginning of the video of a taekwondo tournament, the Baaghi actor is seen performing a cartwheel, post which he does a flying kick, while the audience cheers the star. Akshay Kumar was among those cheering Tiger on.

Alongside the video, the Flying Jatt actor shared, “Usually have stage fright, and this particular day was even scarier when our legendary action hero @akshaykumar sir asked me to show a couple of kicks to the audience at his tournament.” Glad that he didn’t mess it up, Shroff added, “Just glad i didn’t mess up. #pressure #throwback.”

