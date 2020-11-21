Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani spotted at dubbing studio, is the rumoured couple uniting for a new project?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani continue to remain inseparable and have now hinted at an upcoming project. The rumoured couple, who has just returned from their Maldives vacation, was spotted together at a dubbing studio in Mumbai on Saturday.

While Tiger Shroff was seen in a white hoodie and black track pants with a mask, Disha was seen in a black tee and shorts paired with a mask. The two were seen making an exit one after another.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff at a dubbing studio. ( Varinder Chawla )

During the day, Tiger also treated his fans to a stunning new picture of himself. He is seen looking intently at the camera with his bulging triceps stealing the attention. His fans and friends couldn’t stop praising his look in the comments section. “You could totally play a hot Jesus in a movie,” wrote one. Another commented, “Too Hawt !!” Actor Rahul Dev reacted, “Gosh!!”

Giving fans a glimpse of his vacation in the Maldives, Tiger had dropped a gorgeous shirtless picture showcasing his chiselled physique on social media. The actor looked handsome as he showcased his six-pack abs and the perfectly toned body while posing in the pool. He added a witty caption, “Pls excuse the yellow hot pants. Either I’ve grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown.”

Around the same time, Disha treated her fans with stunning bikini pictures from the beach. While one of the pictures captured Disha from her side profile as she looked at the sea, the other one saw her walking by the beach in a printed red bikini.

While there is yet to be any confirmation about Tiger and Disha’s new project together, Tiger recently unveiled a power-packed poster of his forthcoming action-thriller Ganapath. Along with the poster, the Baaghi actor noted, “Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook.”

