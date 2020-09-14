Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani spotted on Sunday outing together, see pics

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted together on Sunday. They were photographed by the paparazzi in their car.

In the pictures, Tiger can be seen casually dressed in gym wear, while Disha can be seen sporting a simple white T-shirt with Dragan Ball Z written on it. The two were all smiles as photographers clicked their pictures.

The duo, long rumoured to be a couple, had reportedly broken up last year. But they have never confirmed their relationship. Back in August 2019, taking part in a QnA session on Instagram, Tiger had said that he was not worthy of her. A user had asked: “Are you dating Disha?” Tiger had replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).”

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in their car. ( Varinder Chawla )

Disha had been more forthcoming about her relationship status with Tiger, though still saying nothing concrete. Around the time of the release of her film Bharat, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, she was asked: “Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.” Replying to the question, Disha had said: “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed... but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

There were reports that the two had ended their relationship. Disha and Tiger’s family including his sister Krishna and mother Ayesha routinely comment on the other’s posts.

Before the pandemic-related lockdown was imposed, Tiger saw the release of his film, Baaghi 3. The actor is all set to make his singing debut with a music video called Unbelievable on September 22. The teaser of video was recently released. Disha had been shooting for Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

