Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani take off to undisclosed location for New Year vacation, see pics

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may continue to deny being in a relationship but their regular exotic vacations and city outings suggest otherwise. The rumoured couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday as they jetted off to ring in the New Year at an exotic location. They are yet to reveal their holiday destination.

While Tiger was seen at the Mumbai airport in a plain white tee and black track pants, Disha was in a white crop top and black cargos. Both of them wore masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were seen at Mumbai airport on Saturday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Disha and Tiger had recently flown to the Maldives for a vacation. As usual, the two did not share any pictures together, but it was evident that they were together as they shared similar solo pictures from the same location around the same time.

On being asked about why none of them confirm their relationship, Disha had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview during the promotions of her film Bharat, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed... but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor revisits Gstaad vacation through throwback pics

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang in February this year. She starred opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. She will now be seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was slated for an Eid release this year but has been delayed due to the pandemic. Apart from Salman and Disha as the lead couple, the Prabhudeva directorial features Randeep Hooda as the antagonist and Jackie Shroff.

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, opposite Shraddha Kapoor, this year. He will now be seen in Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. The Ganapath poster features him as an underground fighter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more