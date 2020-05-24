Sections
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon celebrate 6 years of their debut film Heropanti, see pics

Tigr Shroff and Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to talk about their Hindi film Heropanti, which released six years ago. It also marked their debut in Hindi films.

Updated: May 24, 2020 13:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Heropanti released in 2014.

Actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon on Saturday took to Instagram to fondly recall their first Hindi film, Heropanti. The film completed six years since its release in 2014.

Tiger wrote on Instagram, posting two pictures -- one with his co-star Kriti and another his producer Sajid Nadiadwala and wrote: “Feels like just yesterday, happy 6 years -- thank you for making me a small part of your journey and blessed to have started it with you all. #6YearsOfHeropanti #SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @sabbir24x7.”

 

Kriti too took to Instagram to write about her film and shared the first-ever poster of the film. She said, “#6YearsOfHeropanti This was my first ever bollywood poster that released.. and the feeling was surreal! I woke up earlier than usual, jumped out of bed & ran out to see the front page of the newspaper!! From that day till now— I’m living my dream!



She added, “Forever grateful to @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala & @sabbir24x7 sir for getting me into this magical world of movies.. For giving me the best launch ever.. and @tigerjackieshroff I’m so glad i started my journey with you..happy 6year anniversary Tigy! I absolutely LOVE what i do.. and i just cant wait to be back on a filmset in front of the camera doing what excites me the most- Acting, performing and just BEING! #6YearsOfKritiSanon.”

 

Heropanti was a romantic action film directed by Sabbir Khan featured Tiger and Kriti, alongside Prakash Raj in a supporting role.

Meanwhile, before the first lockdown came into place, Tiger had seen the release of his film, Baaghi 3, in which he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Kriti too had wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Mimi, where she will be seen playing a surrogate mother. Her last release was Panipat with Arjun Kapoor.

