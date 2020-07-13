Tiger Shroff reveals he had ‘stage fright’ before doing stunt in front of Akshay Kumar. Watch video

Tiger Shroff revealed that he was a bundle of nerves when ‘legendary action hero’ Akshay Kumar asked him to demonstrate some kicks at an event. He shared a throwback video of himself nailing a cartwheel kick and said that he suffered some serious stage fright before the stunt.

In the video, Akshay makes an announcement, following which Tiger is seen doing a cartwheel and a perfect cartwheel kick on stage. The audience bursts into applause as he nails the stunt.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Tiger said that he was glad that he did not ‘mess up’ the stunt in front of Akshay. “Usually have stage fright, and this particular day was even scarier when our legendary action hero @akshaykumar sir asked me to show a couple kicks to the audience at his tournament. Just glad i didn’t mess up #pressure #throwback,” he wrote.

Tiger, who has carved a niche for himself with his action scenes and dancing, told PTI in an interview last year that he loved to be known as an ‘action hero’ as it made him stand out from his peers. “The fact that people stereotype me as an action hero, I love it. That tag... it’s such a blessing. There’s so much competition so how does one stand out? What do you do differently to segregate yourself from people? You need an identity. We all actors work too hard to create that niche and identity for ourselves,” he said.

Tiger’s last release, Baaghi 3, was also an action film. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film released in March, days before theatres were closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, cutting short its run at the box office.

