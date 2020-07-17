Sections
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff’s ‘killer’ parkour moves get a hilarious edit, Disha Patani and sister Krishna can’t stop laughing

Tiger Shroff’s parkour video is an impressive and also a hilarious treat for his fans. Watch him go flying into the air, much to his friend’s stress.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 07:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tiger Shroff’s parkour can prove dangerous for his friends.

Actor Tiger Shroff is among the biggest action stars in Bollywood and his love for parkour is known to all. However, all his flying in the air and jumping off walls can often lead to trouble for his friends, as a hilarious knew video has imagined.

Tiger shared a new video on Thursday on Instagram, which showed him at his fitness studio, practising some parkour with a friend. After a couple of leaps, Tiger lands on his friend’s chest, who gives an expression which will leave with a split in your sides.

 

“Great editing and an even better reaction @nadeemakhtarparkour88,” Tiger captioned his post. His sister, Krishna Shroff commented, “He’s going to be real mad you didn’t tag him.” She also left a laughter emoji on his post. Sooraj Pancholi wrote, “ahahhaha Nadeem !!!” Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend, actor Disha Patani left multiple laughter emojis in the comments.



Earlier on Monday, sharing a glimpse of his flying kick, Tiger treated his fans to a throwback video featuring him and Akshay Kumar. The 30-year-old actor put out the video on Instagram in which he was seen entertaining the audience by performing a flying kick. At the beginning of the video from a taekwondo tournament, the Baaghi actor was seen performing a cartwheel, post which he does a flying kick, while the audience cheers for the star. Akshay Kumar also told the audience to “give him a big round of applause.”

Alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “Usually have stage fright, and this particular day was even scarier when our legendary action hero @akshaykumar sir asked me to show a couple of kicks to the audience at his tournament.” Glad that he didn’t mess it up, Shroff added, “Just glad i didn’t mess up. #pressure #throwback.”

