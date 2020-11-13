Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna announces break-up with Eban Hyams, deletes his pictures and tells fan clubs ‘stop associating us’

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, has broken up with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. She made the announcement in a social media post, and appears to have deleted their pictures together.

Krishna and Eban spent the lockdown together, and used to regularly post mushy pictures with each other on social media.

On Friday, Krishna took to Instagram Stories and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.”

In May, the two had gone live on Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their first meeting. It was then that Eban had hinted at marriage. “This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us,” Eban had said.

When a fan asked if Krishna and Eban were married, he had revealed that a wedding was ‘on the cards’. “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards,” he had said.

Eban had also displayed his possessive side when a fan commented that Krishna was the ‘hottest woman on earth’. “She’s taken, bro,” he had laughed. She had added, “Thank you, but taken.”

Eban set the rumour mill churning when he addressed Krishna as his ‘wifey’. When quizzed about this, she told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”

