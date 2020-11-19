Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna jokes that he is ‘weak’ after he misses target at tornado kick practice

After Tiger Shroff is among the biggest action stars of Bollywood but even he can fail at landing the perfect kick from time to time. The actor has shared a new video on Instagram and it shows him trying to land a tornado kick and failing at it three times out of four.

In the video, Tiger is seen at his gym in workout clothes. He is with his trainer, who is holding the target high in his hand. Tiger tries four back-to-back tornado kicks but manages to hit the target only once. “You know your rusty af when you nail your fav move only 1/4 times#needabiggertarget,” he wrote with the video.

In the comment section, Tiger’s sister Krishna, who is a big fitness enthusiast herself, joked about the video, calling him ‘weeeak’. Actor Sikander Kher wrote, “Ps: my fav move is the step from chappa chappa charkha chale.”

Tiger recently announced the action thriller franchise, Ganapath. It will be directed by Vikas Bahl and the first part will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world.

Tiger had said in a statement, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky (Bhagnani), the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.”

Ganapath will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film will go on floors in mid-2021 and will release in 2022.

