Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna shares beachside video with boyfriend Eban, says ‘Everyday blessed’

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff has shared a new video with boyfriend Eban Hyams from a dreamy beach in Australia. Krishna and Eban have been together through most of the pandemic in India and Australia, sharing updates on social media.

On Wednesday, Krishna shared a slo-mo video in which the two can be seen taking a walk at the beach. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Everyday blessed”. Eban also dropped a few heart emojis on the post.

On a similar video shared by Krishna earlier, Eban had written, “We are trying to make the best of these times. She is around, let’s show her the city,” Eban said in the video.

The couple has been together for over an year and often shares love-filled posts. In 2019, Eban had called Krishna ‘wifey’ in a post, leading to a lot of speculation. Krishna later dismissed the rumours and explained that it was a term of endearment.

In an AMA with their followers, Eban had said a wedding was ‘on the cards’. “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards,” he said. He had also told off a fan who called Krishna the ‘hottest woman on earth’. “She’s taken, bro,” he laughed. She added, “Thank you, but taken.”

“The personalities that we have are so similar. Sometimes, she reminds me of my mother and I want to be like my father. The qualities she has are the ones you look for. That’s what made our bond so much stronger,” Eban had said.

Daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, Krishna is a fitness enthusiast and owns an MMA training centre. She is often seen with brother Tiger Shroff at MMA events.